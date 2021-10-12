CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Bridgers brings emotion, vulnerability to live performance

By Kathryn Miller @kathrynmiller0
Battalion Texas AM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers is arguably one of the more popular “sad girl” indie folk singer-songwriters today. Across her albums, “Stranger in the Alps” and “Punisher,” respectively, she features boggling and profoundly specific lyrics that resonate strongly with many. Her music serves as an outlet for listeners, especially for those dealing with major life episodes who may relate to her poetically cynical, yet inimitable, lyrics about life’s highs and lows.

