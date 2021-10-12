CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-0: The streak continues

By Stephanie Dolan
Southside Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center Grove Trojans continued their winning streak last week against Lawrence North. Last Friday, the Trojans battled the Lawrence North Wildcats. The Trojans came out early in the matchup, scoring two touchdowns quickly. Center Grove would go on to beat the Wildcats, 43-19. On Sunday, the IHSAA released the Sectional pairings. After the Trojans final regular season game against Cathedral Friday, the Trojans will travel to Columbus to take on Columbus North. (Photos by Jacob Musselman)

