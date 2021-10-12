22-0: The streak continues

Kansas City NWSL made up its postponed game from October 2 at Legends Field tonight, hosting the Houston Dash, a team that has given KC trouble in their previous matchups. For this game, though, KC NWSL would change the narrative and played like a team that finally appeared to have clicked on the attack, playing confidently and with purpose. It was the team’s best performance of 2021, winning 3-0 against a Houston Dash team that had won three in a row.

