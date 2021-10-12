Helmuth Eisenbeisz, 1924 - 2021

Helmuth was born Dec. 14, 1924, to Mathias and Rosina (Oster) on the family farm near Hosmer, SD. He joined five brothers – Emil, Albert, Elmer, Gardner, and Gerhardt and was nicknamed Franz because he was not an early riser. Being the youngest, he helped his mother and Aunt Katherine (who lived with them) with the cooking, churning butter, ironing and sewing, scrubbing floors, and bringing in cow chips for the stove. He was also thankful for the food they had during the Depression. He rode his horse to a country school through eighth grade, then he attended Hosmer High School for a short time. Since he could only speak German, it was difficult for him to understand the English speaking teachers. With his dad being a horse trader, he grew up with Quarter and Belgian work horses and it was a sad day when his Shetland pony, Ice Cream, was sold at their farm auction in 1945.