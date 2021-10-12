Tell Jesse Mound, 1986-2021

Tell Jesse Mound was born January 31, 1986 to Linda Grazier and Alvin Mound in Pierre, SD. and Passed away October 6, 2021 in Sioux Falls SD. Leaving us, a loving father of five beautiful children Tigh, Alikay, & Jezlyn Mound, Dallas Thompson, and Aspyn Sticker. He was raised in Promise & Mobridge, SD. Growing up Tell enjoyed the outdoors, riding bikes and playing basketball with his siblings and friends was his all time favorite. As years went on, his enjoyment for the outdoors evolved to spending time with his family and friends, bonfires, cookouts, chilling by the river, and mud running. When you couldn’t find Tell partaking in social festivities, he would be gaming.