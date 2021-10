Funeral services for Alan Red Fox Sr., 65, of Eagle Butte will be at 1:00 PM, MT, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte. Burial will be at the Eagle Butte Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD. Alan passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the IHS Hospital in Eagle Butte.