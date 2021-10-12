Book Signing with Jonathan Lang: Meyer, A Graphic Novel

A fictional biography of the legendary Jewish mobster, Meyer Lansky, as he attempts to organize his very last con job. Meyer Lansky is dead … or at least that’s what he wants his enemies to believe. But the old man has one last job to pull off, and he can’t do it alone. Once he recruits an innocent bystander, their journey propels them headlong into an adventure filled with murder and malice, towards an ending neither could possibly have foreseen. For fans of “Breaking Bad”.