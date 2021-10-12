CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Signing with Jonathan Lang: Meyer, A Graphic Novel

themobmuseum.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fictional biography of the legendary Jewish mobster, Meyer Lansky, as he attempts to organize his very last con job. Meyer Lansky is dead … or at least that’s what he wants his enemies to believe. But the old man has one last job to pull off, and he can’t do it alone. Once he recruits an innocent bystander, their journey propels them headlong into an adventure filled with murder and malice, towards an ending neither could possibly have foreseen. For fans of “Breaking Bad”.

themobmuseum.org

Comments / 0

Related
davenportlibrary.com

Spooky Season Graphic Novels

There are so many ways to celebrate the fall season. Apple picking, hayrack rides, corn mazes, and so much more! One of my favorite past times during the fall season is to curl up and read a good horror book. Whether it’s zombies, ghosts, monsters, or witches I want to read it all! Graphic novels are a great way to get your spooky fix this fall. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 Middle Graphic Novels to Look Forward to In Fall 2021

As a middle school librarian, I know that graphic novels are always a hit with my students. Whether they’re exploring historical events with Nathan Hale, surviving middle school with Raina Telgemier, or checking out graphic adaptations of beloved books like Kwame Alexander’s The Crossover, the pairings of snappy dialogues and thoughtful illustrations make them a go-to pick for many of my readers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lewisherald.com

Terry Warren book signing

Terry Warren's inspiring message continued from the wonderful keynote speech at the Opening Ceremony over to the library with a thought-provoking presentation at his book signing. Terry donated proceeds from his book sale, in the amount of $135, to the library's expansion campaign. Friends of the Library has copies of his book, "The Art of Choice: Making Changes that Count in Work and Life" available at the library for anyone who was unable to attend the event.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meyer Lansky
The Independent

Ricarlo Flanagan death: Shameless and Last Comic Standing star dies, aged 40

Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Graphic Novel#Retail Store#Jewish#The Mob Museum
northernstar.info

Graphic novel review: ‘The Last God’

“The Last God” is a high fantasy graphic novel by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Riccardo Federici. The first issue was released in 2019 as a part of DC’s Black Label. “The Last God” is an intricate story with a deep backstory and history. The story centers on two...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Food by the Book: Complex novel will evoke strong emotions

Honoree Fanonne Jeffers is a poet and writing professor at the University of Oklahoma. Her most recent release is “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” (Harper Collins, 2021), an epic tale that moves back and forth in time between our country’s early founding and the modern day South. Weighing in at over 700 pages, the length of the novel indicates the complexity of its subject matter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy