Anthony Clark, 1965-2021

Funeral services for Anthony Clark, 56, of Faith will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Faith Community Center. Burial will be at the UCC Cemetery in LaPlant under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Thursday at the community center. Anthony passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Cheyenne River IHS in Eagle Butte. Anthony’s Services will be livestreamed on the Kesling Funeral Home Facebook Page.