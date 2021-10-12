CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Release: 10/12/2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 11, 2021. WNCT 9 ON YOUR SIDE DEBUTS THE EVOLUTION OF NEWS IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. Greenville, NC - WNCT TV, Last night, Monday at 5pm debuted a new state of the art news set enabling the station

Clinton Daily News

NEWS ALERT - Tuesday Night Tornado Damage 10-12-2021

Nearly all the hangers at the Clinton Municipal Airport received damage – including this one that was destroyed – when a tornado touched down Tuesday evening. A business at 104 E. Gary Blvd. had the roof tore off by the storm. Authorities are asking people to avoid the airport area....
CLINTON, OK
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup for 10/12/21

HNN News Brief for Oct. 12, 2021 >> Hawaii reported 49 new COVID cases, the lowest number in recent days. >> The Wyoming coroner announced Gabby Petito died of strangulation. >> And rescue crews are still searching for a man who was swept into the waters off Makapuu. Morning Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/12/2021)

WATCH | Lexington recovery center tees off Celebrity Golf Classic with dinner, silent auction. The Alano Club teed off its Celebrity Golf Classic with a dinner and silent auction to raise funds for the renovation of its location on East 2nd Street. WATCH | Mural unveiled in Lexington park for...
LEXINGTON, KY
everythinglubbock.com

Technology Tuesday (10/12/2021)

LUBBOCK, Texas – In this episode of Technology Tuesday, brought to you by Blue Layer Technology Solutions, we talk with our expert, Michael Strong with Blue Layer, about how you can avoid becoming the victim of phishing. Use the video player above to watch.
LUBBOCK, TX
greenvillenc.org

News Release: $20K for 20 Years Campaign

(252)-551-6947. GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Home of the Pitt County Arts Council, announces the launch of their 20th anniversary fundraising campaign, $20K for 20 Years. To celebrate the anniversary of the gallery’s creation, the community is asked to help the organization reach the goal of raising $20,000 in honor of Emerge’s 20th year. The Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s Board of Directors has agreed to match community contributions up to $20,000. Additionally, a generous benefactor has also agreed to match community contributions up to $20,000. This could possibly raise a total of $60,000!
CHARITIES
greenvillenc.org

News Release: Youth Arts Festival on Oct 23

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, City of Greenville Recreation and Parks, and the ECU School of Art & Design announce the 17th Annual Youth Arts Festival. The event is scheduled for October 23rd from 10:00am-4:00pm. This year’s festival will feature visual, musical, and theatrical arts booths where children can participate in creative activities making their own masterpieces. There will also be performing based activities including puppet making, storytelling, music, and interactive theater. The Youth Expressions Talent Show will be open for ages 5-18. For more information about auditioning and participating in the Youth Talent Show, please go to www.youthartsfest.com.
GREENVILLE, NC

