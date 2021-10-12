News Release: 10/12/2021

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, City of Greenville Recreation and Parks, and the ECU School of Art & Design announce the 17th Annual Youth Arts Festival. The event is scheduled for October 23rd from 10:00am-4:00pm. This year’s festival will feature visual, musical, and theatrical arts booths where children can participate in creative activities making their own masterpieces. There will also be performing based activities including puppet making, storytelling, music, and interactive theater. The Youth Expressions Talent Show will be open for ages 5-18. For more information about auditioning and participating in the Youth Talent Show, please go to www.youthartsfest.com.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO