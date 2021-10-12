CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fabulous Flamingo: Bugsy, Billy, Virginia and the Making of Modern Las Vegas

Cover picture for the articleMarking the 75th anniversary of the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, authors Larry Gragg and Willie Wilkerson and journalist Lissa Townsend Rodgers will recount the resort’s dramatic origins and its enduring impact on Las Vegas. The roles of Billy Wilkerson, Moe Sedway, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and Virginia Hill in the Flamingo’s creation will be highlighted, as will details of the FBI surveillance that nearly derailed the project.

themobmuseum.org

