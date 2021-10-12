CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living near oil and gas wells increases air pollution exposure, according to Stanford research

By Danielle Torrent Tucker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers found increased concentrations of air pollutants downwind from oil and gas wells in California, likely affecting millions of Californians who live near them. In a 14-year analysis of air quality across California, Stanford researchers observed higher levels of air pollutants within 2.5 miles of oil and gas wells, likely worsening negative health outcomes for nearby residents.

