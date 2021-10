Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was recently removed as her conservator, and now, in a scathing interview, Jamie's sister has broken her silence about his treatment of the beloved pop star. On Friday, Leigh Ann Spears Wrather sat down with Good Morning Britain and spoke out about how she feels her brother "manipulated and used" Spears. "He caged her," Wrather said. Spears' aunt went on to say of her own brother, "He's barbaric. I mean, who gets to do that to someone?"

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO