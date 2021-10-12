CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kumail Nanjiani Says All Those ‘Silicon Valley’ Jokes Calling Him Ugly ‘Didn’t Feel Great’

Cover picture for the articleKumail Nanjiani opened up in a new Vulture interview about what it was like starring on a show like “Silicon Valley” that continuously turned his physical appearance into a punchline. The

“I did not like that you were considered unattractive on the show. That really f*cking bothered me,” Gordon says in a joint interview with Nanjiani for Vulture. In the HBO comedy, Nanjiani’s character Dinesh Chugtai was frequently the butt of jokes over his looks. “Even my mom would call me and be like, ‘Why are they saying that about him? I don’t understand.’ But yeah, it bugged me. I didn’t like it," says Gordon. Nanjiani adds: "(There) were entire story lines around (Dinesh’s looks). That stuff does get to you, where you’re like, aww … that’s not a great feeling. I love everyone on the show, and I never voiced this concern. Maybe I should have. Other actors did when they had stuff that they didn’t enjoy doing. I understand that story line ended up being funny. But yeah, parts of that didn’t feel great.”
