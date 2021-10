Citing extraordinary problems area nonprofit organizations have faced because of the pandemic, Cherokee Strip Community Foundation has awarded $17,000 split among five groups. “Nonprofits continue to struggle to meet both the increase in services and decreases in funding caused by the pandemic,” said Carrie Sanders, executive director of the foundation. “The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation wanted to do what it could to provide relief to nonprofits that had been most affected.”

ENID, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO