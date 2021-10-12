CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Rider Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More

By Jeremy Mathai
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we're talking about worthwhile espionage shows, I could wax poetic on the topic all day long. Not enough people seem

TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date Finally Revealed

Carve out some real estate in your TV lineup—Selling Sunset season four officially has a premiere date. The Netflix reality show, which follows the lives and listings of the realtors who work at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, is set to drop its fourth season on Nov. 24. And fans can expect to see all their favorite cast members—including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz—back on their small screens. "The houses are bigger, the drama's bigger," Quinn told E! News in March. "It's fabulous. You guys are going to love...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘The Great’ Season 2 Trailer: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult Return in Hulu’s Royal Comedy

Elle Fanning is returning as Catherine the Great, and this season of Hulu’s comedy series sees that a baby makes three between Fanning’s Catherine and Nicholas Hoult’s Emperor Peter. Of course, you could also argue the addition of Gillian Anderson — as Joanna, Catherine’s mother — makes four, but that’s neither here nor there. The first trailer for Season 2 has dropped, and you can watch the new look below. This season will mark Catherine’s further expansion into running Russia alongside her bumbling husband. Fanning’s lead finally takes the throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...
TV SERIES
Tom Hiddleston
Elizabeth Debicki
Hugh Laurie
25% Of Fans Are Most Excited To See The Sequel To This Netflix Original Movie

Netflix has been absolutely crushing it in the game of original films, with some like "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," "The Kissing Booth," "The Babysitter," and "The Christmas Chronicles" spawning sequels. Not every film is guaranteed a sequel, but the success of the original has a direct correlation to whether or not a film will turn into a series or a franchise. Since Netflix began producing original...
TV & VIDEOS
Sistas Renewed for Season 4 at BET

Tyler Perry’s Sistas won’t stop anytime soon: BET has renewed the soapy drama for Season 4, according to our sister site Deadline. Debuting in 2019, Sistas centers on a group of Black female friends as they navigate love, careers and family together. Kj Smith stars as attorney Andi, with Ebony Obsidian as Karen, Mignon Von as Danni, Novi Brown as Sabrina and Crystal Hayslett as Fatima. The supporting cast includes Chido Nwokocha as Gary, DeVale Ellis as Zac and Trinity Whiteside as Preston.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Casts Colin Woodell in Lead Role

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” has cast Colin Woodell in the lead role, Variety has learned. Woodell will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for...
TV & VIDEOS
#Espionage
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why It Was ‘Torture’ Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed the endearing reason why filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ was ‘torture.’. Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts was “torture” due to his unrequited crush. The actor, 40, reflected on working with the star, 52, on the 2002 romance drama The Good Girl while on The Howard Stern Show on October 5. When asked if the duo’s love scene was “torture,” Jake said yes and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general.
CELEBRITIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Amazon
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES

