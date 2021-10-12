The Phantom of the Open review – Brit sporting underdog movie right on par

This is a spoiler-free advance review of Injustice, which will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Tuesday, Oct. 19. It's not hard to understand the appeal of DC's Injustice: Gods Among Us franchise. The original 2013 game introduced a fascinating alternate reality scenario where Superman snaps and becomes the tyrannical ruler of Earth, forcing Batman to spearhead an underground resistance. That premise has been greatly expanded upon through DC's many Injustice prequel comics and the 2017 sequel game. It's totally unsurprising to see the franchise expand into the animated movie realm. What is surprising, however, is how poorly that winning premise fares in the transition.
