CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Phantom of the Open review – Brit sporting underdog movie right on par

By Peter Bradshaw
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Mark Rylance stars in this amiably daft film about real-life golfing eccentric Maurice Flitcroft, who gatecrashed the British Open in the 70s. Here’s a film about a guy who likes six

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrien Brody Turned Down ‘Lord of the Rings’ — And Had Major Regret

Adrien Brody turned down a chance to be in Lord of the Rings, a decision he immediately regretted when he saw the Peter Jackson epic in the theater. In a recent career retrospective with GQ, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the surprising fact, as he talked about the film he did do with Jackson, 2005’s King Kong. “I, somehow, didn’t grasp it,” Brody said of being approached for The Fellowship of the Ring. “I don’t know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else.” And of course, Brody said he had major...
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Lamb

Yes, it’s a movie about a half-human, half-lamb child. But it’s a touching, very sincere movie about a half-human, half-lamb child. The efficiently named “Lamb” is a movie that will either work for you or not, based on how willing you are to accept the premise — a lonely farm couple adopts the chimera offspring of one of their sheep — as well as the sincerity with which it is handled. This is neither a macabre creature feature or a wry satire; “Lamb” plays it straight.
MOVIES
Empire

The Phantom Of The Open: An Empire Podcast London Film Festival Special

The BFI London Film Festival is happening AS YOU READ THIS, folks. And, as proud media partners, we at Empire were delighted to present this week's gala world premiere of Craig Roberts' The Phantom Of The Open, a heartwarming and hilarious tale of Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance), a keen amateur golfer who gatecrashed the British Open in 1976 with spectacular results.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – The Phantom of the Open

The Phantom of the Open, 2021. Directed by Craig Roberts. Starring Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, Jake Davies, Christian Lees, Jonah Lees, Mark Lewis Jones, and Johann Myers. SYNOPSIS:. Down on his luck Maurice Flitcroft from Barrow In Furness finds his job at the shipyard in jeopardy and decides...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rylance
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Bergman Island - Review

Bergman Island is fantastic. Mia Hansen-Løve is an extraordinarily gifted filmmaker and as a fan of Ingmar Bergman myself, even if it’s been a few years since I’ve seen a wide portion of his movies, it was great to see, to put it bluntly, something that was almost the opposite of a movie that was made “for the fans”. Whilst there is a sense of idolisation of the director here it is more of a takedown of auteur-theory – spending much of the time through its principal characters on a remote island where the director shot many of his films, this movie immediately lets you know where it stands – it’s nihilistic in its approach to Bergman’s films. It used his rich history and heavy influence over the canon of European cinema to craft a meta-textualized multi-layered romance, interweaving the lives of different characters through a course of a film.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Sundown - Review

Sundown is the latest film from director Michel Franco, which has moments of breathtakingly dark humour and centres around a rich family and in particular, a wealthy man – Neil who abandons his sister (Charlotte Gainsboourg) and his niece and nephew (Samuel Bottomley) to disappear into the lifestyle of Acapulco, played brilliantly with a coldness and aloofness that comes with Tim Roth – the second film at the London Film Festival that he’s been in. Unfortunately, this is no Bergman Island, coming hot on the heels of the excellent The White Lotus that also dealt with similar themes of bad stuff happening to rich people while on holiday. Sundown has a distinctively nihilist approach to it – nothing ends up well for the characters involved – pretty much every character in this movie has something bad happen to them, and the pitch-black humour of Sundown wasn’t really there.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Dune review – Denis Villeneuve’s awe-inspiring epic is a moment of triumph

Villeneuve’s take on the sci-fi classic starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya has been given room to breathe, creating a colossal spectacle. If there can ever be a moment of triumph for a director, when the anxiety of influence is vanquished – for a bit, anyway – then Denis Villeneuve might have achieved it. This eerily vast and awe-inspiring epic, a cathedral of interplanetary strangeness, is better than the attempt a generation ago by an acknowledged master.
MOVIES
SFGate

'The Phantom of the Open' Review: Mark Rylance is Well Above Par in a Shaggy, Amiable Sports Comedy

If Maurice Flitcroft hadn’t really existed, a British comedy would surely have invented him. A humble shipyard worker from Barrow-in-Furness who decided, on a rogue middle-aged whim, to enter the British Open despite never having played a round of golf in his life, he was practically a living, breathing Ealing Studios hero. That he managed to repeat the feat multiple times in multiple disguises over the years, earning himself the title of “the world’s worst professional golfer,” tips a real life into the realm of absurdity.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf#The Phantom#Barrow
imdb.com

Cinema Eye Honors Nominees: ‘American Utopia’ and ‘City So Real’ Top Broadcast Categories

Cinema Eye Honors, an influential bellwether in the race for documentary awards, kicked off its 15th year with non-fiction award-winners announced at its annual Los Angeles lunch attended by many top filmmakers. Steve James’ five-part Chicago series “City So Real,” and Spike Lee’s filmed portrait of David Byrne’s Broadway show “American Utopia” lead the Cinema Eye Honors broadcast nominations list with three nods apiece. “David Byrne’s American Utopia” is one of five films up for Outstanding Broadcast Film, while “City So Real” joins five other series in the Nonfiction Series category. Both projects were nominated for Outstanding Broadcast Editing and Cinematography.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
imdb.com

With Peacock’s ‘Girl in the Woods,’ Crypt TV Continues to Leverage Its Spooky IP

Six years ago, genre entertainment company Crypt TV launched with the highly-ambitious mission statement of becoming “Marvel for monsters.”. While few can fly as high as that superhero engine, the past six months have been fruitful for the creators of indelible, digitally-native horror characters — particularly in proving they can scale original intellectual property across platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

The Best MasterClass Courses to Gift the Film Buffs in Your Life

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you have any storytellers and budding filmmakers in your life, a Masterclass course makes for the perfect personalized and thoughtful gift this holiday season. MasterClass’s courses cut a swath through almost every industry, from cooking and interior design to writing and sports, but some of their most popular and star-studded classes are catered towards those within the entertainment industry. Spike Lee, Aaron Sorkin, Martin...
EDUCATION
AFP

War-mongering Corgi among winning films at student Oscars

Cinema is meant to unite the world -- but an animation about a Corgi who inherits the British throne and wages nuclear war with France was among the winners of the Student Academy Awards on Thursday. "Nuking France wasn't exactly a popular thought in the pitch room -- they had a couple issues with that one," joked animation silver medal winner Alexander Tullo, at a show held online for a second year due to the pandemic.
PETS
ABC4

Movie reviews on the latest Halloween movies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A fierce baking competition is out with its first season on Hulu, and a thrilling new movie in the Halloween franchise is out just in time for the holiday. Film critic Tony Toscano has the reviews. For more information click here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Spencer - Review

The first thing to be aware of going into Pablo Larraín’s Spencer is that it’s not a conventional biopic. Set over three days on a critical weekend in Princess Diana’s life during the early ‘90s, the movie casts an insight into the moments when she realised that her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working out as intended. Three days spent at Christmas with the Royal Family is the perfect location for this Scenes From A Marriage-esque fable, and under the guiding hand of the director of Ema and Jackie, the ‘60s biopic about Jackie Kennedy, he crafts a film that’s sure to be divisive upon its wide release. It’s more of a ghost story, and right from the start, Diana asks if the Royal Family will one day kill her.
MOVIES
IGN

Injustice Animated Movie Review

This is a spoiler-free advance review of Injustice, which will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Tuesday, Oct. 19. It's not hard to understand the appeal of DC's Injustice: Gods Among Us franchise. The original 2013 game introduced a fascinating alternate reality scenario where Superman snaps and becomes the tyrannical ruler of Earth, forcing Batman to spearhead an underground resistance. That premise has been greatly expanded upon through DC's many Injustice prequel comics and the 2017 sequel game. It's totally unsurprising to see the franchise expand into the animated movie realm. What is surprising, however, is how poorly that winning premise fares in the transition.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘The Continental’: Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada Among Five Cast In Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Mishel Prada (Vida), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) and Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) are set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business review – noisy and nonsensical sequel

The plot is pointlessly convoluted but perhaps the biggest disappointment is how humourless the movie is. When Martin Amis was asked if he’d ever consider writing for children, he reportedly answered: “I might, if I had brain damage.” His sniffiness completely disregards the genius it takes to see the world through a kid’s eyes – not something this Boss Baby sequel pulls off with any flair. It is a noisy and nonsensical film, with a pointlessly convoluted plot that sailed over the head of the four-year-old I watched it with. The frantic pace will leave grownups feeling as if they’ve been battered over the head with a brick, or at the very least reaching for the Anadin Extra.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy