The Phantom of the Open review – Brit sporting underdog movie right on par

Bergman Island is fantastic. Mia Hansen-Løve is an extraordinarily gifted filmmaker and as a fan of Ingmar Bergman myself, even if it’s been a few years since I’ve seen a wide portion of his movies, it was great to see, to put it bluntly, something that was almost the opposite of a movie that was made “for the fans”. Whilst there is a sense of idolisation of the director here it is more of a takedown of auteur-theory – spending much of the time through its principal characters on a remote island where the director shot many of his films, this movie immediately lets you know where it stands – it’s nihilistic in its approach to Bergman’s films. It used his rich history and heavy influence over the canon of European cinema to craft a meta-textualized multi-layered romance, interweaving the lives of different characters through a course of a film.

