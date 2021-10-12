CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Blu-Ray Releases Worth Checking Out: The Green Knight, The Night House, Free Guy, Universal Classic Monsters Icons Of Horror Collection, And Columbia Classics Volume 2

By Chris Evangelista
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time again for another round-up of the latest Blu-ray releases. And yes, sure, these movies are on VOD, too! But I will continue to bang the

wearemoviegeeks.com

1960 Italian Horror Classic MILL OF THE WOMEN Available on 2-Disc Blu-ray From Arrow Video November 30th

UNBELIEVABLE! A Beautiful Girl Becomes a Petrified Monster!. 1960 Italian Horror Classic MILL OF THE WOMEN will be available on Blu-ray from Arrow Video November 30th. Before Black Sabbath, before I Vampiri, director Giorgio Ferroni (The Lion of Thebes, Blood for a Silver Dollar) introduced audiences to period horror Italian-style with his chilling 1960 shocker Mill of the Stone Women – a classic tale of terror redolent with the atmosphere of vintage Hammer Horror.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Universal's Classic Movie Monsters Come to 4K UHD

With Halloween coming right around the corner. For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses the UNIVERSAL MONSTERS COLLECTION. Including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolfman in 4K UHD!. Purchase your copy today from Amazon.com.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The Night House Blu-ray Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE NIGHT HOUSE on Blu-ray Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and terrible and a mystery she’s determined to resolve. Grounded by an absolutely impeccable performance from the peerless Rebecca Hall, who carries each frame with a weight and nuance that feels effortless, THE NIGHT HOUSE offers a stunningly frightening take on the traditional ghost story, one that lingers with chilling grace.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

All-New Universal Classic Monsters Action Figures from Jada Toys

In the first wave of many upcoming releases, Jada Toys is proud to present four brand new authentically-licensed action figures inspired by Universal Monsters. The 6” figures and their packaging are modern takes on Universal Pictures’ 1930s-1950s horror characters Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘The Green Knight,’ ‘Free Guy,’ ‘Halloween’ 4K & More

Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on-demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalog titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This biweekly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Malignant,’ James Wan’s Wild Horror Film, Gets Blu-ray Release Date

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the horror film Malignant will be available for digital purchase starting on October 22, just in time for Halloween. For those who are more inclined towards physical copies, they will need to wait over a month to get their hands on the 2021 thriller as the Blu-ray and DVD releases will come out on November 30.
MOVIES
Exclusive 'LAIR' Trailer Reveals a New Twist on the Classic Haunting Horror Movie

1091 Pictures has dropped the first trailer and poster for LAIR, and Collider has your exclusive look at the feature debut from director Adam Ethan Crow that promises a new twist on the classic haunted horror flick. LAIR, which had its World Premiere at FrightFest and screened at Salem Horror Fest this month, will be released On-Digital and VOD on November 9.
MOVIES
Western Queens Gazette

Museum Of The Moving Image Presents Classic Universal Studios Monster Movies

This October, Museum of the Moving Image celebrates the 90th anniversary of Universal Studios classic monster movies with a six-film horror series, kicking off with Dracula (1931) and Frankenstein (1931); hosts a (mostly) virtual New York edition of the Polish festival Millennium Docs Against Gravity; welcomes back the New York Greek Film Expo to its theaters; and presents Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta and Vitaly Mansky’s Gorbachev. Heaven in limited theatrical engagements. Other highlights include screenings of 2001: A Space Odyssey in 70mm, with filmmaker and special effects master Douglas Trumbull in person on October 16 and 17; live game events in the Museum; and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nerdreactor.com

The Green Knight – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

The Green Knight lets Lowery indulge in a bevy of surreal visuals while omitting any sort of substance in his screenplay. Lowery and cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo wants viewers to engage in deep thought while looking at their visuals. If there is an excuse to stop the narrative to look at the film’s weird, seductive, and visually elegant cinematography, then they do just that. To its credit, though, The Green Knight is one of the most gorgeous films this year. It knows it, too, which is part of the problem. The rest of the problem lies with the fact that Lowery doesn’t seem to have any interest in bridging the gap between the imagery and the audience’s investment in the story. It’s just invested in the visuals and being weird.
MOVIES
rockpapershotgun.com

Lo-fi adventure Chasing Static is now out with some classic horror puzzling

Chasing Static is both the name of this lo-fi Welsh horror story and also an accurate description of me attempting to track down a post about it on RPS. Someone's written about it. I just know it. Oh no, we've just mentioned it several times in a roundabout way. Well, I've finally pinned it down—chased the clues and cornered it now that it's launched and I can tell you a thing or two about it. Chasing Static is a swell and spooky story so far with a good chunk of classic horror game puzzling and just a bit of sudden scares. Come on and have a quick look.
VIDEO GAMES
Essence

Tananarive Due's Classic Horror Novel Re-releases Just in Time for Spooky Season

The author and horror historian shares her thoughts on the modern Black horror landscape as her genre classic hits stands and streams once again. Award-winning author, producer, professor, and expert on horror culture, Tananarive Due is finally being recognized as the trailblazer in Black horror that she has always been. Just two years after her documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documented the trails blazed by Black producers, directors, writers, and actors in the horror genre, Due’s own classic sci-fi horror novel The Between has just gotten a makeover and a rerelease, just as the spookiest of seasons gets into full swing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

You Need to Put Cult Horror Classic ‘House’ on Your Halloween Watchlist

There is certainly no shortage of horror movies available at your disposal this Halloween. However, it might be boring to sift through different recommendation lists that highlight the same slashers or psychological horrors. Perhaps you want to watch something new, at least to you, but you don’t know where to start. Maybe, deep down, you are looking for a film involving ghost cats, haunted houses, dancing skeletons, or all of the above. If you are, then Nobuhiko Obayashi’s 1977 surrealist horror-comedy House is for you.
MOVIES
Empire

Win a copy of the 4K restoration of legendary horror film THE HOWLING on Blu-ray

STUDIOCANAL is thrilled to announce a brand new 4K restoration of the 1981 contemporary tale of timeless horror. Available on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-Ray, DVD and Steelbook editions from the 25th October 2021. Starring Dee Wallace (E.T), Patrick MacNee (THE AVENGERS) and Dennis Duggan (PARENTHOOD), Dante’s classic satiric werewolf horror is an absolute must-see! With THE HOWLING, director Joe Dante (GREMLINS, INNERSPACE) and screenwriter John Sayles (LONE STAR, PASSION FISH) created a unique horror shocker loosely based on part one of author Gary Brandner's trilogy of novels.
MOVIES
imdb.com

5 Things We Learned About The Green Knight From The New Blu-Ray

A24's "The Green Knight" Blu-ray dropped this week, and it's got two fantastically fun featurettes that dive deep into the creation of the movie. In the featurettes "Boldest of Blood and Wildest at Heart: Making the Green Knight," and "Practitioners of Magic: Visual Effects," the cast and crew of writer/director David Lowery's sprawling Arthurian epic shared some fascinating facts from behind the scenes.
MOVIES
KTLA.com

New book highlights special effects artists behind horror movie classics

Daily Dead editor Heather Wixson discusses her forthcoming book, “Monsters, Makeup, and Effects: Volume 1,” which celebrates cinema’s special effects artists behind beloved characters and creatures in horror and science fiction. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on October 16, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nashville Scene

Universal Monsters + Restored Halloween Classics Series Kicks Off With Possession

A divorcecore classic that sits comfortably in that rarefied intersection between psychotronic cult epic and extreme horror, Possession is a heightened tribute to sexual paranoia that anticipates the following 40 years of cinema in a stylish and brutal fashion. The 1981 film is a tad more egalitarian than Cronenberg’s The Brood, and infinitely realer than Kramer vs. Kramer — what co-writer and director Andrzej Żuławski does here is sort of like what Darren Aronofsky did with Black Swan decades later: combining several different narrative modes in a densely symbolic story that can be interpreted in different ways.
BEAUTY & FASHION

