New Blu-Ray Releases Worth Checking Out: The Green Knight, The Night House, Free Guy, Universal Classic Monsters Icons Of Horror Collection, And Columbia Classics Volume 2

The Green Knight lets Lowery indulge in a bevy of surreal visuals while omitting any sort of substance in his screenplay. Lowery and cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo wants viewers to engage in deep thought while looking at their visuals. If there is an excuse to stop the narrative to look at the film’s weird, seductive, and visually elegant cinematography, then they do just that. To its credit, though, The Green Knight is one of the most gorgeous films this year. It knows it, too, which is part of the problem. The rest of the problem lies with the fact that Lowery doesn’t seem to have any interest in bridging the gap between the imagery and the audience’s investment in the story. It’s just invested in the visuals and being weird.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO