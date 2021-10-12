CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Kim Kardashian Awarded the Hidden Hills Estate She Shared With Kanye West Amid Divorce

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kris Jenner famously once said to her daughter Kim Kardashian: "You're doing amazing, sweetie." Less than a year after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Catsuit With Kris Jenner As They Film New Hulu Show

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show. It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
The Hollywood Gossip

Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian, Flips the Bird to Scott Disick

In case you somehow weren't aware, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are really, really into each other. Like, for their sake, we're kind of hoping this is just a honeymoon phase, because if they sustain this level of mutual obsession they might wind up in the emergency room for severe friction burns on their junk.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Hidden Hills#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Kim Kardashian serene with her children after the divorce from Kanye West and the other gossip of the weekend

The children of the West house grow up fast. To prove it to us is Kim Kardashian who, on her very popular Instagram profile, has chosen to share several photos of herself in the company of her four children – the girls North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and the boys Saint, 5 and Psalm, 22 months – which she shares with her now ex-husband Kanye West. “Tomorrow I will love you even more than today” writes Kardashian on Instagram, who chose to celebrate National Siblings Day by sharing an old shot with his sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Kim Kardashian West File

Click here to read the full article. Queen of “Saturday Night Live” Kim Kardashian West proved once again she’s full of surprises — and uses fashion smartly. Here, some of her best looks. Over the years Kardashian West has become a very good fashion editor. The SNL week was all about hot pink bodysuits by Balenciaga. In this case, the Big Bird-style cape adds a huge amount of glamour and a touch of fun.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesWedding Tux Shopping with Jesse McCartneyJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior Show For her critically acclaimed opening, Kardashian West opted for a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Cozies Up in Butterfly Sweats & Kanye West’s Sneakers With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian’s off-duty style packs a powerful punch even in its most relaxed form. The media personality stepped out with her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, on Monday evening in laidback fashion. For the outing, Khloe tapped up-and-coming brand FELT, which stands for For Every Living Thing, in the label’s coordinating butterfly-adorned sweatshirt and sweatpants. When it came to footwear, the reality television star rounded out her look with sneakers from her once brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy label. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 includes engineered Primeknit uppers for a securing fit; the style comes in mixed shades of white and gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy