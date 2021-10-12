Cult Of Chucky Ended On A Cliffhanger To Set Up The New TV Show

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the best things about the "Child's Play/Chucky" franchise is that with the exception of the canonically unrelated remake, writer Don Mancini has been

First Episode Of ‘Chucky’ TV Show Released Online For Free

Just in time for Halloween, USA Network and Syfy have released the first episode of the new Chucky TV series online. The show, which picks up after the events of 2017’s Cult of Chucky, breathes new life into the horror franchise. Chucky is helmed by Don Mancini, who wrote the screenplay for the original Child's Play trilogy.
TV SERIES
Chestnut Hill Local

Chucky TV Series livestream free every episode

“Chucky” is premiering the first episode of its first season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 pm ET. The iconic killer doll is making the leap to TV with the new Syfy series Chucky, which arrives just in time for spooky season. LIVE AIR at: https://bit.ly/3oXjJ6w. The show unfolds in...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chucky TV Series Will Address a Major Franchise Question

With the upcoming Chucky TV series, franchise creator Don Mancini will not only get the chance to expand his horizons as a storyteller but also bring in pieces and plot threads from every film in the thirty years of Chucky. It's already been confirmed that the series will pick up from the events of 2017's Cult of Chucky while also bringing in surviving cast members from both Child's Play and Child's Play 2, but in a new interview Mancini confirmed that one outstanding plot thread will also be addressed, and fans have been waiting 16 years for it.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Chucky,’ ‘One of Us Is Lying’

A second wave of broadcast premieres hits in the coming week as CBS rolls out a couple more nights of its regular fall schedule and The CW joins the fray. The period between Oct. 7 and 13 also brings the start of baseball’s division series, a series revival of a beloved horror franchise and a host of streaming premieres from the serious (Dopesick) to the twisty (One of Us Is Lying) to, uh, whatever Sexy Beasts is. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but...
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

‘Chucky’ Slashes His Way Onto TV in New Series

When creator Don Mancini’s horror film Child’s Play debuted in theaters in 1988, few people, perhaps not even Mancini himself, might have anticipated how it would launch a multimedia franchise that has continued in the decades since. That franchise has consisted of six sequels (not counting a 2019 reboot produced...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Chucky returns to strike terror in a new TV show

After years (and I do mean years!) of anticipation, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has finally opened in Los Angeles — and ABC has a special look inside for cinephiles. The first museum in Los Angeles, widely considered the movie capital of the world, dedicated to the history and art of cinema is a landmark space, one deserving of tons of spectacle. And this special doesn't disappoint, bringing out big guns (and longtime museum supporters) Laura Dern and Tom Hanks to host. Plus, a bevy of special guests that include Annette Bening, Cher, Geena Davis, Aldis Hodge, Marlee Matlin, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jurnee Smollett, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the museum. The museum's breathtaking exhibits include artifacts from classics such as The Wizard of Oz, a history of the Oscars, and the world's favorite Star Wars droids. Took a look at the magic yourself before booking your visit! —Maureen Lee Lenker.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Chucky Creator Don Mancini Talks Cult Connections and How His Killer Doll Is an Equal Opportunity 'Psychopath'

When it came time to continue the horrific tale of his redheaded killer doll, creator Don Mancini knew the small screen was where Chucky belonged. “The eight-hour format [gives] you storytelling real estate,” he tells TVLine. “We have more time to get you involved with these characters, and you get to know them much more as human beings than you can in a 90-minute film.”
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

The Chucky TV series is a red-blooded return to the films’ violent weirdness

It’s easy to forget how good the Child’s Play movies are. Don Mancini’s film franchise about Chucky, a murderous red-haired doll possessed by the spirit of a dead murderer, rides the line between campy comedy and gory slasher, and it’s often managed that perfectly since its 1988 debut. For people with a significant fondness for goofiness and gore in equal measure, few series are as adept at delivering both as Child’s Play and its six sequels. After years of fun at the movies, Chucky is launching his latest murderous misadventure as the star of a TV show for Syfy and the USA Network, and he hasn’t lost any of his talent for killing or comedy on the way to the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Chucky review – Child’s Play TV series isn’t worth toying with

The past decade’s boom in horror TV – from blockbusters like The Walking Dead and American Horror Story to new versions of Scream and The Exorcist to, most recently, attempts at prestige such as Them and Lisey’s Story – has been part of an inevitable, yet mostly unrewarding, evolution for the genre. The unkillable low-budget, high-profit success of horror continues to prove an unwavering audience blood-thirst but there’s a dilution in its small-screen transfer, a failed reconfiguration that leaves us wanting less rather than more.
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Interview: CHUCKY Creator Don Mancini Discusses Taking His Beloved Franchise to Television, How the Series Connects to CULT OF CHUCKY and More

We’re officially just a day away from the premiere episode of Chucky on SYFY, as the brand new series from creator Don Mancini debuts on Tuesday, October 12th at 10 PM EST. This latest entry in the Child’s Play/Chucky franchise will deliver up eight episode of mayhem and murder courtesy of the titular doll (which is, of course, voiced by the legendary Brad Dourif).
TV SERIES
The Independent

The 37 most shocking TV cliffhangers ever, from Friends to The Sopranos

Done right, a cliffhanger can be the most effective plot device on television.The best can leave you tearing out your hair, wishing the next episode was available immediately. The greatest offer mystery by teasing answers but never making the outcome obvious. The worst, the ones that make you want to stop watching a show, are often those that “jump the shark”.For many years, the benchmark for great cliffhangers was the “Who shot JR?” storyline on Dallas, the American TV show that caused a media storm in 1980. So widely talked about was the twist that Jimmy Carter even joked about...
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

'Chucky' and more scary TV shows to watch and stream for Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, there's no better way to get into the spirit of the spooky season than with the help of a terrifying television series. From the supernatural to the gory to the psychological, there's small screen content that provides scares in every form. One of film's most famous villains, the notorious serial killer-turned-knife-wielding doll Chucky, makes his first foray onto the small screen with the new SyFy network series "Chucky." Now fans of the hit "Child's Play" movie franchise will get a weekly dose of the murderous Good Guys doll as he embarks on a new run of gory kills. To celebrate the show's premiere on Oct. 12, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we run through the scariest shows to frighten all TV fans…
TV SHOWS
Daily Beast

‘Chucky’ the Murderous Doll Is Back to Wreak Havoc on Your TV

Don’t worry if you haven’t been keeping up with the Child’s Play mythology, which most recently continued in two direct-to-video sequels, 2013’s Curse of Chucky and 2017’s Cult of Chucky—Syfy/USA Network’s new Chucky (Oct. 12) is an extension of the series that’s tailor-made for newbies. All you need to know is that Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) is still a red-headed, freckle-faced Good Guys doll who’s possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray and likes to murder everyone and anyone in his vicinity. He cackles a lot, adores bad puns, wears overalls, and has a hilariously evil plastic grin and snarl.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series Is Super Gay

Loving cheesy horror movies is kind of complicated. The stars are undeniably the "boogeyman." Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers. Even though these bad guys are killing people and/or generally making life miserable, for some reason we're quietly rooting for them. We must be because we keep tuning in to see them do it over and over again with each new sequel.
TV SERIES
papermag.com

Kesha Will Visit Paranormal Hotspots in New TV Show

Kesha's passion for the supernatural is no secret. Back in 2012, she literally claimed to have been intimate with a ghost when speaking about her Warrior song, "Supernatural" — and she has a podcast, called Kesha and the Creepies, that focuses on this exact same thing. So it makes sense that in addition to music, she'd continue her exploration of the otherworldly to expand her own "brain and beliefs."
TV & VIDEOS

