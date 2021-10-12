CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taraji P. Henson Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

By Joe Otterson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaraji P. Henson has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by M88,

Footwear News

Gabrielle Union & Taraji P. Henson Match in Edgy All-Black Attire & Glittering Heels With James Corden

Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson doubled up on glam for a joint appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” this week. Sitting down with the late-night host on Tuesday, the two actresses both showed off their chic sartorial taste in coordinating black attire. Union went with a glittering, off-the-shoulder top complete with a peek-a-boo cutout to match her high-rise trousers while Henson decided on a slick leather jumpsuit with a halter neck and white side paneling. When it came down to footwear, both leading ladies kept with the color scheme. The “Bring It On” alumna modeled black patent leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXLY

Taraji P. Henson blames childhood trauma for being single

Taraji P. Henson believes that she is single as she grew up around mental illness. The 51-year-old actress reflected on the trauma she faced as a child as her father suffered from bipolar disorder and believe she has struggled to hold down relationship as she needs to act as a “caretaker” for men in her life.
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Taraji P. Henson opens up about her long battle with stomach illness

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Actor Taraji P. Henson recently revealed that she struggled with stomach problems for over twenty years. In an interview with Women's Health magazine, Taraji opened up about how her battle with a stomach illness left her vomiting uncontrollably, reported The Hollywood Reporter. She shared that...
CELEBRITIES
Taraji P Henson
POPSUGAR

Surprise! Taraji P. Henson Is Launching a Music Career: "It's Never Too Late For Anything"

You know and love Taraji P. Henson for her iconic role as Cookie Lyon on Empire, and the award-winning actress is now launching a music career. During a recent interview with Women's Health, the cover star dished about her musical aspirations. "I've been secretly working on an EP," she told Women's Health. "But it wasn't like, 'Taraji wants to sing,' and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs." Instead, Henson says she's writing her own lyrics for the upcoming project, which will be released early next year. As for the EP's sound, she described the music as something that "makes you want to dance until the sun comes up."
CELEBRITIES
bayoubeatnews.com

Taraji P. Henson reveals an upcoming album of ‘feel-good’ music

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson revealed her latest project in the music scene. “I actually have an EP that I’m working on. Surprise!” she said. Henson went on to share that she has always been a lover of music, but being a...
MUSIC
Variety

Taraji P. Henson Talks Inclusion at Tribeca and Chanel’s Women’s Filmmaker Program: ‘You Don’t Know to Dream It if You Don’t See It’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program kicks off today with a hybrid edition featuring both virtual and in-person events. The three-day event allows program finalists working on five films to participate in one-on-one mentorship and masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing and directing. The Leadership Committee includes Amy Schumer, Gayle King, Marlee Matlin, Paula Weinstein, Ali Adler, Melissa Barrera, Kay Cannon, Jacqueline Durran, Misha Green, Soo Hugh, Zoe Lister-Jones, Laura Karpman, Leslie Mann, Tina Mabry, Adepero Oduye, Frida Torresblanco, DeWanda Wise and Maria Zuckerman. Program finalists include Annalise Lockhart and Mary Glen Fredrick...
MOVIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Megan Thee Stallion Joins Taraji P. Henson for Season 2 of ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’

In the season two premiere of Peace of Mind with Taraji, host Taraji P. Henson is joined by Grammy-Award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion. During the conversation, Henson and her co-host and best friend Tracie Jade highlight the challenging mental challenges in the Black community. With Hot Girl Meg, the trio discusses the adversity she overcame, while maintaining a positive outlook.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Peace of Mind With Taraji': Karl-Anthony Towns Details Mom's COVID Battle With Taraji P. Henson in Exclusive Clip

Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about his mother's COVID-19 battle with Taraji P. Henson in the latest episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Facebook Watch show, which airs every Monday at 12 p.m. ET. In the upcoming episode that will air this Monday, Henson asked the NBA superstar about his mom, who died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Taraji P. Henson makes a career pivot with upcoming R&B project (videos)

Taraji P. Henson will be gracing the screen once again when Muppets Haunted Mansion debuts Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, on Disney+. The kid-friendly ensemble also features Skai Jackson, Alphonso Ribeiro, Craig Robinson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jeannie Mae Jenkins and follows Muppet character Gonzo as he tackles his fears and spends a night in a haunted house. Henson stopped by “ABC’s Good Morning America” and discussed the new film as well as a new musical surprise.
MOVIES
97.9 The Beat

Taraji P. Henson Talks Season Two Of ‘Taraji’s Peace Of Mind’ & Mental Health In A Pandemic [Watch]

Taraji P. Henson has teamed up with her best friend and producer, Tracie Jade to bring mental health to the forefront for season two of her Facebook Watch show, ‘Taraji’s Peace Of Mind.’ With so many dynamic interviews already under their belt from season one, The Morning Hustle chatted with the duo to talk about mental health, love, therapy and what to expect on season two.
TV & VIDEOS
professionalwomanmag.com

Taraji P. Henson Details How Decades-Long Stomach Problems Led to Finally Addressing Her Health

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her battle with a stomach illness that left her vomiting uncontrollably. In an interview with Women’s Health magazine for their November cover published Tuesday, the actress revealed that for over two decades she would have episodes where her stomach problems caused her to vomit uncontrollably and become dehydrated. She recalled being prescribed a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) to help treat acid reflux. The treatment would alleviate her symptoms but the underlying health issues remained.
MENTAL HEALTH
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Taraji P. Henson, Travis Barker and More!

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything,” she said. “I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything.” Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney.” Thankfully, she is on the mend.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES

