Out of all of the DC movies that have been in the works over the years, fans have been especially excited to see Batgirl. The film adaptation has been in the works in some capacity since 2017, but has ramped up development in recent months, with the goal of it debuting on HBO Max. Just in this year, the film has gotten directors in the form of Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as a star in In The Heights alum Leslie Grace. While it still seems to be a while until production on the film starts, fans got a major update during Saturday's DC FanDome virtual convention.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO