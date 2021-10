The Theatre Group brought out laughs, scares and heartfelt moments at the preview of “Ripcord” on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Directed by Theatre Arts Department co-chair Katie Laris, this peculiar but dynamic play written by David Lindsay-Abaire switches between realism and fantasy. “Ripcord” — which opened at the Garvin Theatre starring Leslie Ann Story as Abby and Ann Dusenberry as Marilyn — is a play about uneasy topics, but one that provides the audience with constant chuckles. Resentful family isolation and domestic violence are only a couple of the plot’s focal points. The possibility of near death for its elderly characters also lingers throughout.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO