CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Superhero Bits: Avengers 5 Plans, Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Launch Trailer & More

By Ryan Scott
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
The Independent

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to confirm time travel theory is true

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to tease a time travel theory that’s been doing the rounds.The new film, which has just been delayed by Disney, will see Harrison Ford, 79, return as the professor of archaeology for the first time since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal Skull.It will be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan’s James Mangold introducing the character “to a new generation”.Details are scarce about the new film’s storyline elements, but a theory predicted that Ford’s character will discover an artefact that powers...
TRAVEL
98.1 KHAK

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Avengers#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Comic Book Movies
Nintendo Insider

Cosmo Introduced In Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Cutscene

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have shared a new video cutscene for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version, which is out on Nintendo Switch later this month. This introduces Cosmo the space dog, with the cutscene taking place within his base on Knowhere where he chases his tail, plays fetch and growls menacingly at Rocket, while discussing a shared interest in getting to the bottom of the latest galactic mysteries with Star-Lord.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Shares New Cinematic Featuring Cosmo

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos-Montreal has shared a new cinematic from the upcoming video game featuring Cosmo, Chief of Security in Knowhere and telepathic dog. The new cinematic offers the best look yet at Cosmo, and, it would seem he is not particularly happy with Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy in it.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy pre-order bonus and editions differences

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy pre-orders are live ahead of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X game’s release on Oct. 26, 2021. This intergalactic action game has you controlling Star-Lord and his cohorts as they fight against other space misfits. In...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Releases Star-Lord Band Music Video

Eidos Montreal wants you to take a trip back in time with a new 80s rock music video developed especially for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Using retro animation, the Star-Lord Band just released the official clip of “Zero to Hero,” the second single of the not-so-fictional band that plays a significant role in the game’s plot.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Meet Star-Lord, the gnarly ‘space metal’ band whose album launches on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game

For many of us, the most exciting event we can hope for in an average day at the office is tactically manipulating the tea round to one’s own advantage, or perhaps an unplanned fire alarm. But while working on Square Enix’s forthcoming blockbuster game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Steve Szczepkowski found himself living out his rock ‘n’ roll fantasies from the comfort of his office at Eidos Montreal’s Canadian HQ. By day a mild-mannered senior audio director, Szczepkowski is now living a double life as a rock god-in-waiting fronting the band Star-Lord, a group that rocks so hard their latest video, just released, looks like a gnarly 1980s Saturday morning cartoon about kickass heavy metal vikings. Check it out above.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Confirms Adam Warlock as "Key Character"

When Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal released the launch trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy yesterday, we noted that the trailer included a brief stinger with what looked like was the character Adam Warlock, an extremely important cosmic Marvel character. As it turns out, it was, in fact, Adam Warlock as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has itself confirmed as much over on social media. And that's very exciting for the possible plot of the video game.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t look as good as Telltale’s

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be out in just a few short weeks, and at the risk of damning it with faint praise, it looks like a competent third-person action game. You’ll take control of spacefaring superhero Star-Lord and fight off a whole lot of faceless goons with the Guardians of the Galaxy at your back. It looks fine — but Guardians of the Galaxy games have the potential to be so much more than “fine.” I know this because we got such a game just a few years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
NME

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ requires 150GB of space on PC

Developer Eidos-Montréal has updated the Steam storefront for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to include minimum and recommended system requirements. The studio, which was recently one of the first AAA developers to switch to a 4 day work week, states that the game will require a minimum of 150GB available storage when it is released on October 26. This is equal to one of gaming’s largest open world titles, Red Dead Redemption 2.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy