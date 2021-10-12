CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ Does Little to Highlight Film History — or Its Future

By Kristen Lopez
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaux spontaneity is hard to pull off, especially when you’re overtly selling something. Such is the case with ABC’s 43-minute special, “A Night in the Academy Museum,” where a cadre of

Deadline

Academy Museum’s Inaugural Film Premiere Will Be Focus Features’ ‘Last Night In Soho’

EXCLUSIVE: The new Academy Museum in Los Angeles will be holding its first inaugural red-carpet film premiere on Monday, Oct. 25 with Focus Features’ Edgar Wright psychological thriller Last Night in Soho.  Expected at the premiere are director/producer/co-writer Wright, stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns with more attending. Guests will watch the film in the Academy Museum’s brand new, state-of-the-art David Geffen theater followed by an after party with Wright and the cast upstairs on the Museum’s rooftop terrace. Following the film’s festival launches at Venice and Toronto last month, Last Night in Soho is set to open exclusively in theaters Halloween...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Podcast: Visiting The New Academy Museum In L.A.

On the October 8, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by Editorial Director Peter Sciretta to talk about the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Opening Banter:. Our Feature Presentation:. The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opens This Fall: Here's What You Need To...
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebritypage.com

The Academy Museum Makes Its Hollywood Debut

There's been a major premiere in Hollywood, but this time, it isn't a movie. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, located in Los Angeles, CA, just opened its doors to the public, giving film fans a new place to experience the magic of cinema!. Originally set to open in 2020,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laura Dern
People

Tom Hanks Takes Fans Inside Hollywood's 'Hall of Fame' with Night in the Academy Museum: WATCH

Tom Hanks is taking movie buffs behind the scenes of some of Hollywood's most iconic productions with a new special. A Night in the Academy Museum, which premieres Tuesday on ABC, brings viewers into the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The museum, which opened last month, pays homage to the art of filmmaking, and ABC's new special plans to open the doors to movie fans everywhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: A Dazzling and Sometimes Frustrating Showcase for Hollywood History at the Academy Museum

According to Hollywood lore, a world-class motion picture museum situated in Los Angeles has been in the works for nine decades. By the 1960s, a group of industry legends — including Walt Disney, Louis B. Mayer, Mary Pickford and Gloria Swanson — had moved forward with the concept. Yet they threw in the towel after legal challenges ultimately resulted in a showdown, during which a shotgun-toting owner of a property situated on an intended site defended his turf, backing down only after an intervention from an “army” of L.A. County sheriff’s deputies. The idea for the Academy of Motion Picture...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theislandnow.com

‘Tango Shalom:’ The little film that could

Tango Shalom is the little film that could. After 10 years in the making Tango Shalom is now in theaters and winning awards all over the world. Executive produced by Great Neck native Judi Beecher who also stars in the film. Quick synopsis:. Tango Shalom is from the makers of...
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

HYPEBEAST Explored the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The premier destination on the history of filmmaking. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been in the works for nearly a decade, and it sure was worth the wait. Walking towards the Renzo Piano-designed building, which from a distance looks like a semi-translucent Death Star, gives you a feeling of suspense as if you were to embark on a high-thrill amusement ride.
MUSEUMS
Variety

M. Night Shyamalan to Serve as Jury President at Berlin Film Festival

Director and producer M. Night Shyamalan will serve as president of the international jury at 72nd Berlinale next year. “I’m pleased and honored that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the jury,” said Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian. “Throughout his career he’s shaped a universe in which fears and desires stand side by side, where young people are not only the protagonists but also the driving force for overcoming dread. Within the U.S. movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to one’s ideal is also...
MOVIES
hiawathaworldonline.com

History Mysteries at the Museum: 'History continues'

I love when people stop by or call with historical treasures! I have a gem of history and gratitude to share this week. The first to Dean Tollefson, who stops by regularly to visit all things history! Thank you for sharing your history. The register of deeds called as well...
MUSEUMS
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
talbotspy.org

Spy Minute: A Peak at the 24th Annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show

A spy on special assignment was able to sneak into the special preview event on Friday night for the 24th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show. Undercover footage was obtained of some of the over 70 best craft artists from across the United States. It what might be one of...
VISUAL ART
Deadline

At A Revisionist Movie Museum, History “Abridges” The Jews

“We are questioning a canon and creating a canon.” Thus did Doris Berger, senior director of curatorial affairs at the Academy Museum, explain when asked by Sharon Rosen Leib of The Forward why Jews had what seemed to her a disconcertingly small place in this new shrine to the movies. The exchange was reported in an October 14 piece entitled: “Jews built Hollywood. So why is their history erased from the Academy’s new museum?” In truth, Jews and their work have an inevitable presence throughout the museum, though their contribution doesn’t get a tribute on the order of those afforded Haile Gerima, Hayao...
MUSEUMS
imdb.com

Eyes Wide Shut Is Getting A Live Script Reading, And Full Costumes Are Encouraged

If you're in the Los Angeles area and are looking for something fun to do the Wednesday before Halloween, we might have the perfect sexy, spooky event for you. IFC Films and Film Independent are presenting a live reading of Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" with "The Beta Test" directors Jim Cummings and Pj McCabe. The best part? The directors request that the audience all dress in masks and capes, and full costumes are encouraged.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Warner Bros. Teases ‘Dune 2,’ New ‘Sopranos’ Series, and More ‘Matrix’ — Even with Bad Box Office

Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “Dune Part 2,” but the company’s CEO Ann Sarnoff is making it sound like the next installment in Denis Villenueve’s intended two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel is all but confirmed. Speaking to Deadline, Sarnoff pointed fans to the fact that Villenueve’s first “Dune” film ends on a cliffhanger when discussing the possibility of a second “Dune” movie. Villeneuve only agreed to direct “Dune” for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment if he could split Herbert’s novel into two films. It was Villeneuve’s original plan to shoot both installments back-to-back, but studio logistics got in the way.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
Variety

Academy Museum Announces Limited Edition NFT With Haas Brothers

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced that artists Nikolai and Simon Haas will issue limited-edition NFTs to benefit the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives. The NFTs will be available via an OpenSea auction from Oct. 20-25. The NFT design is inspired by the Academy Museum Pillar Award, which was also created by the Haas brothers. The annual award honors philanthropists who support the museum, and was given to Academy Museum chairs Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks at the museum’s Opening Gala on Sept. 25. The NFTs are moving renderings of the Pillar Award combined with quotes from film...
MUSEUMS

