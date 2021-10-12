Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, Producer on ‘Transformers’ Movies, Dies at 58

Sam Richardson is getting in the Halloween spirit for the Hocus Pocus sequel. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the Veep actor is in final negotiations to appear alongside stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the Disney+ feature. Hocus Pocus 2 is a follow-up to the 1993 comedy that starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as three witches who were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and are bent on becoming immortal. The sequel, which is currently in production, will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem. Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) is directing the movie, with Lynn Harris serving as producer. Executive producers include Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner. Jen D’Angelo is penned the screenplay. In May, the studio announced that the sequel will be released in 2022. Richardson was most recently seen in Chris Pratt-fronted Amazon action feature The Tomorrow War and will co-star with Pratt in Universal feature Stranded Asset, which he will also write. Recent credits also include Ted Lasso and horror-comedy Werewolves Within. Coming up, Richardson has Apple ensemble comedy series from Phil Lord and Chris Miller The Afterparty and Netflix romantic comedy Senior Year. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.

