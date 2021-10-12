Kellan Lutz, Anne Heche, Cress Williams to Star in Murder Mystery ‘What Remains’ (Exclusive)

Danny DeVito has joined the luminous cast of Haunted Mansion, Disney’s ghostly family adventure based on one of the company’s signature theme park rides.
DeVito, whose last big-screen studio appearance was in 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, boards a project that already has LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson on the call sheet.
Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People and Bad Hair, is making his big-budget studio debut on Mansion, which began production last week in New Orleans and Atlanta.
The details of the story and script by Katie Dippold are being kept deep in the bayou. The film follows a...
