Tenmile, OR

Patricia Mae Auxier

NRToday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Mae Auxier, 69, of Tenmile, Oregon, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 2, 2021. She was the daughter of Carl and Electra Hale. Patricia was born with a twin by her side, sister Pauline; joining the other two older sisters and then later, two younger brothers. She married Mike Auxier on Sept. 25, 1976. Patricia worked at Owens Bottle Company in California for 10 years. A California girl moving up to Oregon in the early '80s, she then became a stay-at-home mom, devoting her time to her children. When her children became older, she started working again at Ingram Book store, then settled down to work for Camas Valley School as the cafeteria cook. She cared for so many throughout her life, and drove the extra mile for support. She loved to frequently visit paradise in the Hawaiian Islands. Making beautiful crochet afghans for friends and loved ones was truly a passion for her. During Christmas, she would devote her time to make lovely Christmas decorations to hang on the tree. She loved to read and cook. She cared for her family deeply and provided a passionate heart. Patricia has preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Electra Hale. Her surviving family includes husband Mike Auxier; daughter Shelly Siegel and her husband Ryan Siegel; daughter Sara Auxier; son Carl Auxier; son Larry Auxier; and her four grandchildren.

