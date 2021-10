Rick and Morty has resurfaced online with a reported cut scene fans want to see get made in future seasons! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its fifth season earlier this Summer, and with it notably has already started work on Seasons 6 and 7. With the series signed for a new deal promising at least 100 episodes by the time it's all said and done, that likely means that there will be plenty of opportunity to get some great jokes out. This also means that there is likely a ton that gets left on the cutting room floor.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO