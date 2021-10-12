CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Work in Progress’: Abby McEnany on Season 2, Mental Health, and the Trouble with Therapists

By Libby Hill
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Work in Progress” Season 2.]. The second season of Showtime’s “Work in Progress,” overseen Abby McEnany and collaborator Lilly Wachowski, not only grows on what the

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rob Beckett on ‘darker’ moments in his new memoir: ‘A lot of working-class men struggle with mental health’

Rob Beckett has opened up about the “darker” moments in his new book that discuss the issue of mental health. The comedian wrote his memoir, A Class Act: Life As a Working-Class Man in a Middle-Class World, during the pandemic. In it, he details how he felt like an outsider during early appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe, growing up in a working class household, and struggling academically. Speaking to The Guardian, the 35-year-old said he is “as healthy as he has ever been” but still finds himself, on occasions, being overwhelmed by a sense of dread.He said that his...
MENTAL HEALTH
Primetimer

Work in Progress had to shake up its Season 2 plan to incorporate the pandemic and Black Lives Matter

The arc of Season 2 of the Showtime series co-created by and starring Abby McEnany had already been completed at the onset of the pandemic. Initially, Vulture reports, McEnany resisted incorporating the pandemic. As the pandemic stretched on, though, McEnany came around to the idea, especially after the racial protests began and Covid shone a spotlight on the inequities in who gets care in America and who doesn’t. Ultimately two and a half episodes got tossed and rewritten. “What was more important to Lilly and myself,” McEnany says, referring to executive producer Lilly Wachowski, who has co-written several Work in Progress episodes and directed one this season, “was the toll of the deaths of Black folks across America and police brutality and the inequity of the world and the inequity of America.” Among the new episodes was "FTP," short for "F*ck the Police," which touches on the George Floyd protests.
TV SERIES
KLST/KSAN

Mental Health and Season Change

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Sunday was World Mental Health Awareness Day. It serves as a reminder that at a time of year when ‘seasonal affective disorder’ impacts many. Every person is within two degrees of mental illness – meaning if you or your immediately family don’t suffer with mental illness….a friend of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
storycityherald.com

Roland-Story adds experienced mental health therapist to team

Thanks to federal funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, the Roland-Story Community School District has hired a new mental health therapist to assist students during this challenging time. Kirsten Benton is working with students and families to address a wide variety of mental and emotional...
ROLAND, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Therapists#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran expresses concern for daughter's mental health

Ed Sheeran fears his daughter will suffer from depression because it runs in his family. Ed Sheeran would "hate" for his daughter to suffer from depression. The 'Shape of You' singer admitted he is concerned that 14-month-old Lyra - who he has with wife Cherry - will grow up to experience "real lows" for no fathomable reason because mental health issues run in his family.
MENTAL HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Mississippi women say they have stayed sober on night out for fear of drink spiking

Women are often told to “watch their drink” by prevention campaigns aiming to create awareness about being drugged or having their drink spiked. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, surveyed 3,081 women across the country about their fears of having their drink spiked. The survey showed that out of the fear of potentially having their drink spiked, almost one-third (32%) of women in Mississippi said they’ve actively stayed sober on a night out, or stayed in altogether. This compares to a national average of 34%.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’ Fans Empathize With Tori Roloff After SAD Realization

LPBW star Tori Roloff has had a rough few months. Fans may remember hearing about her miscarriage on social media or on the family’s show. Tori and her husband Zach share one-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Jackson, but they were hoping to add to their family again. The couple has wanted a large family and they were ready to have another child.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ken Jeong Opens up About His Medical Condition (Exclusive)

Ken Jeong might have swapped his scrubs for Hollywood more than a decade ago, but the multitalented actor and comedian's background in medicine has thankfully helped him acknowledge that when something feels unusual, it's important to get it checked out. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the 51-year-old funnyman and judge on The Masked Singer opens up about his journey with Dry Eye Disease (DED), a chronic medical condition that affects over three million Americans and is truly no laughing matter.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Issa Rae on How ‘Insecure’ Ends, Plus: She Dishes on ‘Happy’ Married Life

Issa Rae is dishing on married life and the final season of “Insecure” with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who is trying out to take over as our New York correspondent. Rae and her husband Louis Diame wed in the south of France over the summer, and she said of newlywed life, “I'm living it up. I'm very happy right now, and I appreciate all the love and support I've gotten from everyone. I'm happy.”
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy