‘Work in Progress’: Abby McEnany on Season 2, Mental Health, and the Trouble with Therapists

The arc of Season 2 of the Showtime series co-created by and starring Abby McEnany had already been completed at the onset of the pandemic. Initially, Vulture reports, McEnany resisted incorporating the pandemic. As the pandemic stretched on, though, McEnany came around to the idea, especially after the racial protests began and Covid shone a spotlight on the inequities in who gets care in America and who doesn’t. Ultimately two and a half episodes got tossed and rewritten. “What was more important to Lilly and myself,” McEnany says, referring to executive producer Lilly Wachowski, who has co-written several Work in Progress episodes and directed one this season, “was the toll of the deaths of Black folks across America and police brutality and the inequity of the world and the inequity of America.” Among the new episodes was "FTP," short for "F*ck the Police," which touches on the George Floyd protests.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO