WM “Bill” Elexander Cox

Bill passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at home with his wife Sue and family at his side. Born Feb. 3, 1930, in Barnard, Missouri, to John and Edna Cox. Bill joined the Army at 17. He was stationed in Germany working as a tank mechanic. After the Army he worked several jobs, including long-haul trucking to the east coast. Eventually, Bill decided to move out west. While passing Roseburg, he stopped to visit an aunt and uncle. He was offered a job with Barcus Auto as a mechanic. Later, Bill got a job on a road crew driving truck and working on I-5. On the weekends he rodeoed, and it was there he met the love of his life. The two were married in 1959; they raised two daughters, purchased a log truck, and raised quarter horses. He enjoyed his life raising cattle and watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up on the family ranch. After many years of being a self-employed log truck driver, he semi-retired and went to work driving bulk tanks for Umpqua Sand and Gravel. He was a trucker, cowboy, rancher, gentleman, friend, and most of all, a family man. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sue; daughters, Mona Guido (Kelly) and Liz Frasier (Clay); grandchildren, Wes Guido (Jessica), Brant Guido (Katie), Cole Frasier (Chasity), and Cailey Powell (Austin); great-grandchildren, Shaye, Charlee, Devree, Frankee, and Bruic Guido, Dayton and Raelynn Frasier; many friends, and his best pal, his Boston terrier, Cooper.