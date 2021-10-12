CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard “Rich” Dickhart

Richard "Rich" Dickhart, also known as "Mr. D", 74, a man who loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1963-1969, a resident of Hopewell for the past 47 years, passed away unexpectedly from COVID-19, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. He was born in

Richard Gillett

Richard "Richie" Gillett, 82, of New Britain, widower of Claudette "Smiley" (Pelletier) Gillett who died last November, passed away Thursday (Oct. 14) at his home. A lifelong New Britain resident, son of the late, Burton and Edna (Palmer) Gillett, he was a tool maker at several local manufacturing companies. Richie was an avid car racing fan. He was a longtime season ticket holder at Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York. While he leaves no immediate family members, he is survived by his wife Claudette's family, the entire Pelletier family. Funeral services for Richie are private. He will be buried in Center Cemetery, Newington with his wife Claudette and his parents. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center, 41 Brewster Rd. Bristol, CT 06010. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
