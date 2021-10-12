Norman Windy Jones, son of Clifford and Edna Jones, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 84. A veteran of the U.S. Army EOD division, Norman worked in a variety of professions in civilian life, but his passion was always trapping and storytelling. While his three surviving siblings eventually left home to lead their own lives, Norman remained on the family ranch to help care for his aging parents. Having been born dyslexic, Norman never fully learned how to read or write, and this struggle led him to place primary importance on the education of his own child. To those who knew and loved him, he will be sorely missed.