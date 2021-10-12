CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield woman gets 14 days imprisonment for 'best day ever' in Capitol riot case

Herald Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bloomfield woman was handed a two-week imprisonment sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to one of her charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal Judge Tanya S. Chutkan sentenced Dona Sue Bissey to 14 days incarceration, 60 hours community service and $500 toward restoration of the Capitol building for the criminal charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Bissey originally pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in July.

Community Policy