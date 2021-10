Brook died in his mother’s home surrounded by family after a prolonged fight with cancer. Brook was a generous soul always ready to lend a hand and build others up with a smile, a “one liner”, “Bible quote”, or song. He was a dedicated Christian for most of his life and held true to that faith until his death. Throughout his illness he witnessed to others of his faith and lived in the hope of meeting His true Heavenly Father and find the healing of his soul-mind-body.

WEST BRANCH, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO