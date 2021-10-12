CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 Provides a Few Highs, Many Lows During Beta Weekend

By Kevin Dunsmore on October 12, 2021
Cover picture for the articleThe previous generation was not kind to DICE and its major franchises, Battlefield and Battlefront. Out of five launches, only one of them (Battlefield 1) could be considered a glowing success. Battlefield 4 was a complete catastrophe at launch with an erratic netcode that took DICE LA (now Ripple Effect) months to clean up. Star Wars Battlefront had netcode issues as well, but also a distinct lack of actual content. Star Wars Battlefront II’s monetization was so bad that it prompted world governments to open investigations into the business practice. Finally, Battlefield V was a culmination of poor marketing decisions and launch issues. On top of that, unpopular moves like cutting off support for Star Wars Battlefront II, which got popular following revisions to the core experience, haven’t sat well with the community. It isn’t that much of a stretch to say DICE and Battlefield’s reputation ended the last generation severely tarnished.

