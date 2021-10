When Major League Soccer unveiled its annual 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list on Tuesday, it was a bit surprising to see the lack of Sounders representation. In a campaign that sees Seattle sit atop the Western Conference standings, the Rave Green have relied upon several young players to achieve their lofty status. That the likes of Josh Atencio and Danny Leyva could carve out significant roles on such a stacked roster is an accomplishment in its own right. Add in dozens of performances indicating that they’re not only big prospects for the future but capable of contributing right now, and their absence on the 22 Under 22 list becomes even more of a head scratcher.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO