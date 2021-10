Vaccination rates are up and the number of COVID cases in New Jersey continue to fall, so what's next as we head into the Autumn season?. Many of the key COVID indicators tracked by the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health are falling to levels not seen since the beginning of August. The 7 day weekly average of new positive COVID tests has dropped by more than 30%. Hospitalizations are just above 800. The rate of transmission has also fallen to .93. Anything below 1.0 indicates the outbreak is shrinking, not expanding.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO