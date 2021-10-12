CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington Avenue, Ventnor

 10 days ago

On Thursday, October 14, a detour will be in effect on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor, between

atlantic-county.org

Egg Harbor Road/Green Bank Road, Mullica Township

On Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 22, an alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect on Egg Harbor/Green Bank Road in Mullica Township, between CR 563 (Green Bank Road) and CR 624 (Clarks Landing Road), 7 AM – 5 PM, weather permitting, for county road work. Motorists may...
MULLICA, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor to build new Beach Patrol Headquarters

VENTNOR – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Oct. 14 awarded a contract to build a new Beach Patrol Headquarters by next summer. The new 1,315-square-foot, two-story structure will be as “iconic” as the new structure on the Ventnor City Pier, officials said. “We are excited about the design,” Commissioner of...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

West Nile virus sample collected in Ventnor

A mosquito sample collected Oct. 6 from the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Ventnor became Atlantic County's latest positive test for West Nile virus, county officials said Thursday. West Nile has been confirmed in 18 mosquito collections this year in the county. Samples were taken in Buena, Egg Harbor...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
atlantic-county.org

Countywide Municipal Court Excuses Don't Add Up

Nine Atlantic County municipalities have agreed to participate in the newly formed Central Court of Atlantic County, a consolidated regional municipal court system and the first of its kind in New Jersey. The court is expected to begin hearing cases in January 2022 from current participating towns that include: Egg...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

Ventnor police say driver hit two parked cars, police vehicle

VENTNOR — A Gloucester County man was arrested Saturday after he hit two parked vehicles and a police car and fled officers, police said. At 3:25 a.m., Officer Chelsea Burns saw a gold Buick LeSabre strike two parked vehicles in the first block of South Somerset Avenue and leave the scene, Capt. Joe Fussner said in a news release. Burns attempted to pull over the Buick, but the driver refused to stop. He was later identified as Hernan Gorostieta-Hernandez, 26, of Pitman.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $789,000

Fantastic Opportunity to own a classic Southside Property. Seashore Retreat features a total of 5 Bedrooms and 3 Baths, Only one short block to the fabulous Ventnor beaches. Totally updated and ready for occupancy. The 2nd Flr "Main" unit features 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, great open living room, dining area, laundry and kitchen. Features include hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room, awesome natural light, relax on the back deck or in the quant fenced-in yard, off-street parking, and more. Use or rent out the 1st Flr 2 Bedroom 1 Bath for additional income. For use as a legal duplex or as a single-family with room for the entire family. Property is located in the A zone, so there is no flood insurance requirement. Endless possibilities with this Shore Home.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlantic-county.org

EHT Advisories for work by NJTA, week of October 18

On Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 22, a one lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road, between Bargaintown Road and Old Zion Road, 7 AM – 3 PM, weather permitting. Steelmanville Road. On Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 22, a one lane alternating traffic...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
wellingtonfl.gov

Wellington Celebrates Florida City Government Week

Wellington will join cities across the state in celebrating Florida City Government Week from Monday, October 18th through Sunday, October 24th, 2021. Florida City Government Week is a statewide celebration to raise public awareness about how their city operates, the services that cities provide, and the importance of their active involvement.
FLORIDA STATE

