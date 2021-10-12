Wellington Avenue, Ventnor

Fantastic Opportunity to own a classic Southside Property. Seashore Retreat features a total of 5 Bedrooms and 3 Baths, Only one short block to the fabulous Ventnor beaches. Totally updated and ready for occupancy. The 2nd Flr "Main" unit features 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, great open living room, dining area, laundry and kitchen. Features include hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room, awesome natural light, relax on the back deck or in the quant fenced-in yard, off-street parking, and more. Use or rent out the 1st Flr 2 Bedroom 1 Bath for additional income. For use as a legal duplex or as a single-family with room for the entire family. Property is located in the A zone, so there is no flood insurance requirement. Endless possibilities with this Shore Home.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO