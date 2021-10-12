Carl Junction suffers 5-0 setback to Grain Valley in tennis
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls tennis team's season came to an end in a 5-0 setback to Grain Valley on Tuesday afternoon in Grain Valley. The days action started with the Eagles sweeping the Bulldogs in doubles. Findley Laforge-Chelsea Gordon topped Naiyah Wurdeman-Emmy Higgins 8-1 before Kylee Bragaw-Emma Thiessen beat Jenna Besperat-Nicole Sherwood 8-0 and Bailey Jinkens-Brooklyn Spencer defeated Isabel Read-Alyssa Graves 8-0.www.joplinglobe.com
