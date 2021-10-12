CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro OKs demo permit for Second Avenue buildings

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners of some Second Avenue buildings damaged during the Christmas morning 2020 bombing have landed Metro Historic Zoning Commission approval for a request for a selective demolition permit. The buildings are located at 170, 172, 174 and 176 Second Ave. N. and are considered to have suffered the most...

