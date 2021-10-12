Robert Joseph Hemann, 90, Stacyville

Robert Joseph Hemann, 90, of Stacyville, died October 10, 2021 at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, in Osage. Per his wishes he was cremated. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Oratory, Meyer with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held on 10:00 – 11:00 Saturday at Sacred Heart Oratory. Burial will be in the Visitation Cemetery with Military Rites by Stacyville American Legion Post 569.