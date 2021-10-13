Let's Roll Fresno opens location in Tower District

"Let's Roll Fresno" is ready to roll ice cream and heat up the pan at their new brick and mortar location in Central Fresno.

"It wasn't what it looks like now but we had a vision and we had a dream," says Co-Owner Jazmin Guzman.

This young Latino couple, Tony Quezada and Jasmin Guzman felt inspired after graduating from Fresno State and a bit of traveling to México City.

"We saw rolled ice cream being made in the little 'Mercado' and we were fascinated by the ingredients," Tony said. "We came to Fresno and realized the only place that had it was North Fresno."

For them, it's an almost 30-minute drive across town so they got to work and launched their business in 2019.

They started by participating in Art Hop and catering events and although the pandemic slowed them down, their name became recognized throughout the community.

Sunday, their doors opened in the Tower District.

Guzman hopes to inspire more daytime businesses to open in that community.

Both are excited for what's to come.

"It feels scary because we don't feel like we have much experience but this is how we will get it."

They named some of their ice cream based on their Latino roots and hope people will stop by and enjoy some of their delicious options, including crepes, coffee, and ice tea.

Their long-term goal is to have multiple storefronts for all to enjoy.