CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

Gas prices continue to rise in the Berkshires…how high will they go…

By Scott
WUPE
WUPE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you drive I'm sure you are very well aware that every time you stop to get gas the price seems to be a tick or two higher than the last time you filled up. Gas prices in the Berkshires and all over the country are going in the wrong direction for consumers.

wupe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUPE

Pittsfield Firefighter Captures Stunning Drone Shots Of Fall In The Berkshires

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Next Round Of Pittsfield Streets Lined Up For Roadwork

The City of Pittsfield 2021 Street Improvement Project rolls on! Here's the latest, updated schedule of roadwork for streets in Pittsfield for the week of October 12-October 15:. Tuesday, Oct. 12: Pave top on driveway aprons Dillon and Dexter streets (residents shouldn't park in driveways if they need to get...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Hospitals In Massachusetts Preparing To Fire Unvaccinated Workers

Hospitals in Massachusetts are getting ready to brace themselves for the termination of unvaccinated workers which number in the hundreds. The Associated Press reports that while vaccination rates at Massachusetts hospitals are high for the most part, there are thousands of workers who have yet to get vaccinated ahead of the deadlines.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WOW: 73 Celebrities Born in MA…A Handful Born in Berkshire County (photos)

Over the past couple of months, we have been sharing with you, lists of celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. As we continue our research, we have been discovering more and more celebrities that were born in the Bay State. Many of the celebrities on the list were born in beautiful Berkshire County as well. We definitely found some surprises during our research. People from many walks of life are on this list including musicians, actors, actresses, models, social media influencers, historical figures, politicians, comedians, and many more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
State
California State
Pittsfield, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
WUPE

WOW: Berkshire Business Owner Confirms U.S. Fresh Gummy Bear Shortage

Did you know that we are in the midst of a gummy bear shortage across America? You may be thinking "no way. I see gummy bear products in stores all of the time." I couldn't agree more. It seems like no matter where I go in the Berkshires, it's not difficult to come across gummy products. So how is it that the U.S. is undergoing a gummy bear shortage? We spoke with candy expert and owner of Robin's Candy Store in Great Barrington, Robin Helfand in an off-air interview as she filled us in with all of the details.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

New England Town is Home to Intense Mural in Woods (photos/video)

Without question, Massachusetts is home to some strange legends and attractions. So far we've covered the creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge in North Adams. Included in that article is some history on Houghton Mansion and the Hoosac Tunnel. We've also taken a tour of the Barbie Garden in Mattapoisett. Now we have stumbled upon another strange, chilling, intense (call it what you want) attraction.
CELEBRITIES
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy