Tessa Thompson to Play a Helpline Volunteer in “The Listener”

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlated to hit theaters later this month, Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” sees Tessa Thompson sharing the screen with Ruth Negga in a period drama about old friends who reunite as adults. She’s set to take a solo outing in “The Listener,” a contained film that “features only one on-screen role.” Deadline confirmed

womenandhollywood.com

