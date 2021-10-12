USD/CNH: Side-lined theme remains unchanged – UOB

AUD/USD faces some consolidative mood in the near term ahead of a potential advance to the mid-0.7400s in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that AUD ‘is likely to advance even though it may not be able to maintain a foothold above the major resistance at 0.7405’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 0.7450 is not expected to come into the picture’. AUD subsequently rose to 0.7427 before closing on a firm note at 0.7416 (+0.48%). The advance is deeply overbought and AUD is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, AUD is more likely to trade between 0.7385 and 0.7430.”

