Minnesota’s North Shore is the focus of the upcoming exhibition “Dudley Edmondson: Northern Waters,” open now at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona. Dudley Edmonson is an author, public speaker, wildlife photographer, and filmmaker from Duluth, Minn. This exhibition features photographs and video exploring Lake Superior’s North Shore, its tributaries and surrounding waters over the course of four seasons, in their many moods. Dudley's photography career spans nearly three decades, and his work has been featured in galleries and in nearly 100 publications around the world.

WINONA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO