Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” Is France’s Pick for Oscars’ International Feature Category

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Titane” is eyeing a trip to the Oscars. Julia Ducournau’s history-making sophomore feature has been named France’s submission to the best international film category for the 2022 Academy Awards. Screen Daily confirmed the news. Ducournau’s follow-up to 2016 cannibal coming-of-age pic “Raw,” “Titane” follows

womenandhollywood.com

MUBI

The Current Debate: The Transgressiveness of Julia Ducournau’s “Titane”

Following up on her 2016 feature debut, Raw, which chronicled a veterinary-cum-vegetarian student’s pivot to cannibalism, Julia Ducournau pushes her fascination for the pliability of human flesh to even further extremes with Titane. The film, awarded the Palme d’Or in Cannes earlier this year—only the second time the top prize is given to a woman director—kicks off with a near-fatal car accident, after which Alexia (played by Adèle Guigue as a seven-year-old, and by Agathe Rousselle as a late twenty-something) is left with a titanium plate fixed to her skull and a seemingly insatiable appetite for the vehicular. Next we see her, she’s turned into a serial killer and a car show dancer. In one outrageous early sequence, she’s impregnated by a Cadillac. Following a killing spree that sends her on the lam, she disfigures herself to pass as a boy gone missing years prior, Adrien, and finds an unlikely refuge in Vincent (Vincent Lindon), a middle-aged firefighter who welcomes her back as his son, all while Alexia’s belly keeps protruding and motor oil starts flowing from her body.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane,’ ‘Happening,’ ‘Bac Nord’ Shortlisted by France’s Oscar Committee

Audrey Diwan’s Venice winner and timely abortion drama “Happening,” Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning horror film “Titane,” and Cedric Jimenez’s cop thriller “Bac Nord” have been shortlisted by France’s Oscar committee. The French Oscar candidate is expected to be selected next Tuesday. It’s a milestone year for French cinema and female directors, who won the top prizes at the biggest international film festivals, Cannes and Venice. Some other big-name directors were rumored to be in the pipeline for consideration, notably Xavier Giannoli with “Lost Illusions,” Celine Sciamma with “Petite Maman” and Jacques Audiard with “Paris, 13th District.” It turns out, however,...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Oscars Race: Japan Selects ‘Drive My Car’ for International Feature Film Awards

Japan has selected Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car” as its contender for the Academy Awards’ best international film category. The selection was made by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren). The news was first reported by Japan’s Sankei News organization and confirmed by the film’s local distributor Bitters End.
MOVIES
Person
Julia Ducournau
Person
Maria Schrader
Person
Jane Campion
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best International Feature Film Predictions

The Academy’s International Feature Film Award Committee has nothing to do with selecting the foreign-language submissions from more than 90 countries around the world. It’s up to the individual country to figure out which film has the best chance to build a following among some 1,000 global Academy participants (mostly in Los Angeles) who watch a dozen or so films at festivals, screenings, theaters, or on the Academy online portal, and rate them to come up with a shortlist of 15 films (announced on December 21, 2021) for the overall Academy to watch. Those who see the entire shortlist can...
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Agathe Rousselle & Julia Ducournau at the ''Titane'' 65th BFI London Film Festival Premiere

On Saturday(October 9th) Agathe Rousselle and Julia Ducournau hit the red carpet for the premiere of ''Titane'' during the 65th BFI London Film Festival. Agathe Rousselle served up a flirty, goth look, wearing a LOUIS VUITTON SPRING 2022 sheer black beaded embroidered dress with a bra and briefs underneath for coverage. For someone else, I would have preferred this lined but for Agathe, it worked as is.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

With Titane, Director Julia Ducournau Births a New Genre

Julia Ducournau wears her own clothing and jewelry. Hair by Asami Maeda for Wise and Talented using Oribe; makeup by Phophie Mathias for Wise and Talented using Dior. Your film Titane, which deftly combines science fiction with present-day reality, while exploring gender fluidity and the power of the mechanical world, was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. You are only the second woman in history to win the Palme d’Or. What was that moment like?
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

North Macedonia Selects Dina Duma’s “Sisterhood” for Oscars’ International Feature Category

North Macedonia has chosen “Sisterhood” to represent it in the 2022 Oscars’ International Feature race. From writer-director Dina Duma, the drama tells the story of inseparable teenage girls whose friendship takes an unexpected turn when they’re involved in the accidental death of a classmate. “The country received its second [International...
WORLD
#Academy Awards#Cars#Titane
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Austria Selects Gay Prison Drama ‘Great Freedom’ for International Feature Category

Austria has selected Great Freedom, a prison drama starring Franz Rogowski as a gay German repeatedly arrested for “deviant practices” in the decades following World War I, to represent the country for the 2022 Oscars in the best international feature category. Sebastian Meise’s intense prison drama, which premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar this year, looks at the mostly- forgotten history of Germany’s anti-homosexual laws, laws dating back to 1871 which led to mass persecution and murder of homosexuals under the Nazi regime, but which remained on the books in West Germany after World War II up until the late...
MOVIES
WWEEK

Get Your Reps In: “Raw” Is an Essential Precursor to Julia Ducournau’s “Titane”

The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) In this American remake of Ringu (1998), a woman named Rachel (Naomi Watts) discovers a haunted videotape containing an avant-garde experimental film by a young director named Samara. Just kidding—she’s a vengeful ghost, and Rachel has just seven days before Samara gets her. Though the first film is set in Seattle, the second is set, and was shot, in Astoria. Hollywood, Oct. 13.
ASTORIA, OR
Deadline

Oscars: Iceland Selects ‘Lamb’ As International Feature Submission

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb has been selected as Iceland’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2022 Academy Awards. Lamb, which debuted in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section and won its Prize of Originality is Jóhannsson’s first feature and is released domestically by A24. This past weekend, it hit the Top 10 for the second frame running at the North American box office, surging past $2M. Jóhannsson co-wrote the screenplay with celebrated Icelandic poet Sjón. Noomi Rapace, who is also an executive producer, stars in the dark and malevolent folktale about a childless couple in rural Iceland who...
WORLD
worldofreel.com

Oscars: It’s ‘Belfast’ vs ‘The Power of the Dog’

In September, I spitballed the Best Picture race that was starting to take shape post Venice and Telluride. The conclusion that I came up with was that Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” was the current de facto frontrunner. Five weeks later, I still stand by that assessment. However, with that being said,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s ‘Lamb’ named Iceland’s Oscar submission

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb will fly the flag for Iceland in the Academy’s best international feature film category. The film won the Cannes Un Certain Regard Prize Of Originality and stars Noomi Rapace in the story of a childless couple in rural Iceland who make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and face the consequences when they defy the will of nature.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s ‘LAMB’ is Iceland’s Official Entry for Best International Feature Film

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s LAMB – winner of the Cannes Un Certain Regard Prize Of Originality – has been selected as Iceland’s Official Entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards®. LAMB is Jóhannsson’s debut feature film, and he co-wrote the screenplay with celebrated Icelandic poet Sjón. The film stars Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, best known for her leading role as Lisbeth Salander in the sensationally popular THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO film series.
MOVIES
IndieWire

AFI FEST Full Lineup: 2021 Festival Adds ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Parallel Mothers,’ and More

Updated on October 19, 2021 with new additions. The American Film Institute announced today the full lineup for this year’s AFI FEST, which includes Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers,” written and directed by Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar and starring the beloved Spanish auteur’s longtime muse Penélope Cruz. The film will receive a red carpet premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has also been added, and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, November 11. Other additions to the lineup include buzzy festival titles such as Sean Baker’s “Red...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Iran selects Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ as Oscar international feature entry

Iran has selected A Hero, from two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi, as its entry for the international feature award at the 2022 Academy Awards. The film was chosen by a nine-person Iranian delegation, representing Iranian cinema to Ampas. The delegation reviewed 44 Iranian films, and chose A Hero from a...
WORLD
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES

