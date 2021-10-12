CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaser Watch: It’s “Hanna” vs. Utrax in Season 3

By Rachel Montpelier
womenandhollywood.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You’re going out into the wide world,” a class of highly-trained, ass-kicking young women is told in the teaser for “Hanna’s” new season. Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) herself is among them but

womenandhollywood.com

cinelinx.com

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date and Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Hanna’

In the midst of New York Comic-Con, Amazon Prime Video has revealed the release date and a teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Hanna. According to an announcement from Amazon Prime Video earlier today, the third season of Hanna will premiere on November 24, 2021. Along with this announcement came a teaser trailer promising more intrigue to come with the young assassin.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hanna Season 3: Ray Liotta Joins a War That's Only Just Begun — Watch New Teaser and Get Premiere Date

Hanna vs. Utrax is ready to go another round: The action thriller will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Amazon Prime with all six episodes, the streamer announced Saturday during the show’s New York Comic Con panel. Along with the premiere date comes a brand new teaser for the upcoming season (embedded above) that states, “In this war, anything goes.” In the clip, Hanna’s battle rages on with explosive hand-to-hand combat, popping gunfire and cars soaring over cliffs. Ray Liotta (who joins this season as intelligence operative Gordon Evans) can also be seen telling former CIA agent Marissa...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Hanna Season 3 Announces Premiere Date

Amazon Prime original series Hanna has officially announced its season 3 premiere along with a first trailer. This news was all revealed during their New York Comic-Con panel. Season 3 for Hanna is described as one that “continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esme Creed-Miles. She was created by the sinister organization to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp. She gains the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler. Together they have coerced high-ranking UTRAX agent John Carmichael into aiding their mission. However, fellow young assassins Sandy and Jules, along with new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind UTRAX that stands between her and freedom.”
TV SERIES
Mireille Enos
Ray Liotta
Dermot Mulroney
Saoirse Ronan
imdb.com

‘Hanna’ Season 3 Trailer: Amazon’s Espionage Series Returns, This Time with Ray Liotta

This weekend at New York Comic Con, Amazon Prime Video debuted the teaser trailer for Season 3 of “Hanna,” which will premiere all six, one-hour episodes on November 24, 2021 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. As previously announced, Ray Liotta has joined the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. He sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, and a patriot who will do whatever it take to protect his country. Watch the trailer below.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Hanna S3 First Look and Teaser Trailer | NYCC 2021

Amazon Prime has been streaming some original series that are quite addictive from action series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan to fantasy Carnival Row to comic book The Boys and to comedies like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As expected, one of their action thriller series Hanna makes its return for season three and it’ll be action-packed.
TV SERIES
