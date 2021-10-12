Teaser Watch: It’s “Hanna” vs. Utrax in Season 3

Amazon Prime original series Hanna has officially announced its season 3 premiere along with a first trailer. This news was all revealed during their New York Comic-Con panel. Season 3 for Hanna is described as one that “continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esme Creed-Miles. She was created by the sinister organization to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp. She gains the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler. Together they have coerced high-ranking UTRAX agent John Carmichael into aiding their mission. However, fellow young assassins Sandy and Jules, along with new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind UTRAX that stands between her and freedom.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO