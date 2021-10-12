Top Tickets: October 14-20
Neon: Fine Art of Neon in Celebration of The Park Theater’s 80th Birthday. 10/14-11/6 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the Park Theater in Lafayette, and its neon sign is immediately recognizable. In tribute to the theater’s milestone, and efforts to reopen it, the Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery is inviting visitors to a display of neon-based art, with works from local artists Ames Palms, Bill Concannon, and Shawna Peterson. jenniferperlmuttergallery.com.www.diablomag.com
Comments / 0