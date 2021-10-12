10/12 Ryan’s “Extended Summer” Tuesday Evening Forecast
We had a taste of fall in late September, but the last several days have felt more like summer. That will continue for the rest of the week too, as nighttime temperatures climb into almost the mid 70s with days pushing the upper 80s. Tonight we’ll only continue that slow climb that began over the weekend though, low climbing to 72 with southerly winds. Wednesday afternoon gains another degree as well, high now up to 86 with steadily climbing humidity.www.wxxv25.com
