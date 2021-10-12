CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/12 Ryan’s “Extended Summer” Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
wxxv25.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a taste of fall in late September, but the last several days have felt more like summer. That will continue for the rest of the week too, as nighttime temperatures climb into almost the mid 70s with days pushing the upper 80s. Tonight we’ll only continue that slow climb that began over the weekend though, low climbing to 72 with southerly winds. Wednesday afternoon gains another degree as well, high now up to 86 with steadily climbing humidity.

www.wxxv25.com

Tuesday's Forecast...

There's another slight chill in the air this morning. The afternoon looks pleasantly warmer & quiet as temps break into the lower 80s this Tuesday.
LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/19/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. Tonight, increasing clouds. Light precipitation is possible (mainly in the higher terrain of Marquette County and Baraga County). Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming north to northeast 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
10/19 – Brantly's "Slightly Warmer" Tuesday Forecast

[videoembed][/videoembed] Our cool and dry pattern is starting to fade away. For Tuesday, we remain dry, however, rain chances, albeit slight, will begin to increase over the Gulf waters Tuesday afternoon as moisture increases. Going into Wednesday, as moisture spreads inland, rain chances will increase to mainly scattered coverage for a majority of the region. Additionally, we could potentially see a rumble of thunder over some areas on Wednesday afternoon as the atmosphere looks to become slightly less stable.
Ryan
10/19 – Rob's "Changing Pattern" Tuesday Morning Forecast

[videoembed][/videoembed]A broad upper level high-pressure extends from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. A trough of low-pressure off the east coast of the country will sag southwest today. In doing so, the flow will shift to more onshore which will start moisture return to the local area. It’ll start with increasing dew-points today with possibly a few showers in offshore waters south of the mouth of the MS River. Spotty rain will move in overnight.
LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/19/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 412 PM EDT TUE OCT 19 2021 /312 PM CDT TUE OCT 19 2021/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY DRIZZLE FOR HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LATE. LOWS 42 TO 50. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY DRIZZLE FOR HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL IN THE MORNING THEN RAIN SHOWERS BECOMING LIKELY DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 50 TO 60. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE EVENING...BECOMING SCATTERED LATE. LOWS 34 TO 42...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 32 TO 40 EXCEPT 26 TO 32 INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW OVER THE INTERIOR WEST IN THE MORNING AND EVENING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW OVER THE INTERIOR WEST IN THE MORNING. LOWS 32 TO 40 EXCEPT 26 TO 32 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW OVER THE INTERIOR WEST IN THE MORNING. LOWS 30 TO 38 EXCEPT 24 TO 30 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS AROUND 50.
10/19 – Rob Knight's "Warmer" Afternoon Forecast

High-pressure currently extends from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. A minor disturbance to he SE will move NW through the area through Wednesday night. In doing so, the flow will shift to more onshore which will start moisture return to the local area. It’ll start with increasing dew-points today with possibly a few showers in offshore waters south of the mouth of the MS River. Spotty rain will move in overnight. Weakening high-pressure will draw deeper moisture northward across the area. I’m expecting shower and a few thunderstorms to develop through the day Wednesday. That trough will continue eastward through the Great Lakes on Thursday. It will be way to shallow to bring the cold front down to the area. However, there will still be sufficient moisture and instability to support thunderstorms. Generally low impact conditions are expected to remain through the weekend as zonal flow remains in place across the Gulf Coast. This somewhat quiet period will be coming to an end Monday. As a trough starts to move closer from the west, winds do shift toward more of a south westerly flow opening up moisture transfer from the Gulf.
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The middle of the week through the weekend will be warm, with afternoon highs generally in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s and 60s. There is a slight chance of showers and storms, mainly late Thursday night, but it should stay to our north.
Tuesday evening forecast October 19

Temperatures are warming through Thursday, due to a ridge building along southern California. Cloud cover will also increase, with the return of the marine layer and throughs sweeping across. Also expect a chance of rain mainly from Sunday into Monday. Strengthening onshore flow will bring night to morning cloud cover...
10/19 Ryan's "Last Seasonal" Tuesday Evening Forecast

The weather has been nice since last weekend, but today was the last seasonal day we’ll see for over a week. This afternoon was still warm with lower humidity, but it will rise sharply through the night. Expect a considerably warmer low than last night, now near 68 degrees on the coastline. Inland areas will be slightly cooler, but will still see around a 12 degree increase. Tomorrow afternoon doesn’t change much temperature wise, but will be noticeably more humid. Expect a high near 80 degrees with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
