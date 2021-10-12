10/12 Ryan’s “Extended Summer” Tuesday Evening Forecast

High-pressure currently extends from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. A minor disturbance to he SE will move NW through the area through Wednesday night. In doing so, the flow will shift to more onshore which will start moisture return to the local area. It’ll start with increasing dew-points today with possibly a few showers in offshore waters south of the mouth of the MS River. Spotty rain will move in overnight. Weakening high-pressure will draw deeper moisture northward across the area. I’m expecting shower and a few thunderstorms to develop through the day Wednesday. That trough will continue eastward through the Great Lakes on Thursday. It will be way to shallow to bring the cold front down to the area. However, there will still be sufficient moisture and instability to support thunderstorms. Generally low impact conditions are expected to remain through the weekend as zonal flow remains in place across the Gulf Coast. This somewhat quiet period will be coming to an end Monday. As a trough starts to move closer from the west, winds do shift toward more of a south westerly flow opening up moisture transfer from the Gulf.

