Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein releasing debut solo album, ‘There’s a Light,’ in November; listen to lead single now

Adele has posted a teaser for her new single, “Easy On Me,” coming October 15th. By the sounds of it, Greg Kurstin wrote it. It’s very “Hello.” The album will come November 19th, her first in six years. The title is, “Remember Me?” No, I’m just making that up. Anyway, look for a tour in 2022 and four big weeks of sales going into Christmas. So Taylor Swift fans were right, Taylor moved up the release of revived “Red” by a week to get out of the way of this onslaught.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO