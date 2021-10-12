Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein releasing debut solo album, ‘There’s a Light,’ in November; listen to lead single now
Mark Stein, lead singer and keyboardist of the veteran psychedelic rock band Vanilla Fudge, will release his debut solo album, There's a Light, on November 26. Stein recorded the album during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was inspired by the health crisis and other issues the U.S. and the world have been facing -- including social unrest, racial disparity and political conflicts -- to put together collection of songs offering such themes as hope, unity and redemption.wxhc.com
Comments / 0